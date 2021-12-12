WBC # 7 Hart vence a Murray en Filadelfia El dos veces retador al título mundial y peso súper mediano del CMB # 7 Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (28-3, 22 KOs) detuvo a David Murray (10-2-1, 6 KOs) en el tercer asalto el sábado por la noche en el 2300 Arena. en Filadelfia. Hart, el hijo de la leyenda de Filadelfia, Eugene “Cyclone” Hart, derribó a Murray en el tercer round y consiguió dominar ampliamente con su bombardeo de seguimiento. El tiempo era 2:20. Donaire KOs Gaballo y retiene titulo gallo del WBC en Carson, California Lomachenko vence a Commey en el MSG

