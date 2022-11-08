By Boxing Bob Newman

The 60th annual WBC convention officially opened at the Palacio Mundo Imperial hotel complex today in Acapulco, Mexico. As has been tradition. It was big, bold and full of personalities.

One thing that wasn’t as big, however, was a dias full with the WBC board of governors. Rather, a much smaller panel consisting of a WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, Mexico’s greatest male and female ring legends Julio Cesar Chavez and Jackie Nava, as well as the governor of Guerrero- Evelyn Salgado Piñeda and other dignitaries.

President Sulaiman welcomed the delegation to Acapulco – site of some of his youthful family vacations.

Former WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter came to the stage and talked about what it meant to be a WBC champion. He talked about having been to a previous convention where all the champions were welcomed to the stage to pose for pictures. He initially didn’t join the congregation because he was never champ of the Council. When calls for him to come upon the stage persisted, he remembered reluctantly joining his fellow fighters but feeling that he didn’t belong. He continued to campaign and eventually won the WBC welterweight title, fulfilling his dream of wearing the green and gold belt.

Next up, young Bridger Walker, last year’s recipient of the WBC Bravest Man in the World award, was called to the stage where he and president Sulaiman, welcomed this year’s recipient – 14-year-old Dunia Sibomana. Sibomana, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, survived a savage attack as a six-year-old, by a band of wild chimpanzees. Despite brutal mutilation of his face, he was actually one of the lucky ones, as he survived. Several other members of his family were actually killed. He has been adopted by a family in New York State, is an outstanding scholastic wrestler and is adapting well in his new environment. He has undergone numerous reconstructive surgeries, but still bears horrendous scars and disfigurement to his face. Fellow DRC compatriot and reigning WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu

presented Sibomana with a commemorative WBC belt and both him and Bridger Walker with medals honoring their bravery.

In what has become the centerpiece of all WBC convention opening ceremonies, the parade of the flags of the confederation nations then took place. The procession was accompanied buy a Mexican military band.

One of the flags was that of Ukraine. This provided a poignant segue by President Sulaiman to present a video showing Ukrainian champions doing their part to defend their country in the war against Russia. Pictures of the memorable convention in Kyiv, Ukraine interspersed throughout the video. Female fighter Alina Shaternikova gave a gut-wrenching speech on the devastating toll that this war has taken on all Ukrainians, but she also assured that the strength and resolve of Ukraine will prevail in the end.

A local children’s choir sang the adopted theme of the WBC – “We Are The World.”

10 years ago at the 50th WBC convention in Cancun, ring legend Muhammad Ali was crowned the King of Boxing. This year, with her retirement, Mexican icon and first-ever WBC female champion Jackie Nava was crowned the Queen of Boxing. She was.joined onstage by former foe Mariana Barbie Juarez and the throng of female champions that were on hand.

Legendary Panamanian boxing journalist Juan Carlos Tapia was recognized for his work instarting a retirement fund for Panamanian former fighters.

Former member of the WBC medical advisory board, Dr. Luis Ibarra was also recognized for his years of service.

In closing out the opening ceremony, as well as the morning session, all champions in attendance were asked together on the stage for a massive photo op.

After a lunch break, two sessions took place – the ring officials seminar and the medical seminar.

The ring officials were made up of judge David Sutherland, referee Lupe Guerra, referee Hector Afu and judge Joel Scobe.

The medical board of Dr. Paul Wallace, Dr. Ricardo Montreal, Dr. Peter Ngatane, Dr. Arthif Daniel, Dr. Davide Bianchi, Dr. Beatrix Raudseuz, Dr. Gerardo Landaverde discussed topics such as Transgender athletes, female boxing and the idea of going to 3-minute rounds and 12-round fights.

Regarding transgender athletes, there have been many studies and committees formed throughout every level of sporting authority – amateur, professional and internationally. The board collectively opined that while female boxers physically could compete in 3 minute rounds and 12 round fights, the question was- should they? For now it appears, at least with the WBC medical advisory board, the answer is – no. This is based on myriad studies involving recovery rates, hormones and menstrual cycles, etc. It was also felt that the impetus for the female fighters to want to fight longer was their pay rate. They will not get paid at a commensurate rate to the men if they fight less.

Regarding transgender boxers, especially male-to-female transgenders, there are no studies that show a level playing field pitting a fighter that was born as a male, fighting a female-born fighter.

Tonight at 7:00 p.m., the congregation of convention delegates will board several buses bringing them to a beachside opening dinner.

