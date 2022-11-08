By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian 140-pounder Steve Spark (15-2, 14 KOs) will see action against IBF #6, WBC #13 Montana Love (18-0, 9 KOs) over twelve rounds on Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland with the WBA Intercontinental title up for grabs, promoted by Eddie Hearn of Matchroom and televised on DAZN.

“We have been after this opportunity for a very long time,” Spark told the B4 The Fight Boxing Show. “We asked Eddie for this kind of magnitude of fight straight away. We are very excited that he is able to deliver this kind of fight. I am happy to be going into enemy territory and I will be bringing that belt back and world ranking back to Australia. We said to Eddie, ‘get us the best fight you can’ and this is what he has produced. We didn’t want to fight in Australia. We wanted to jump at the big opportunity straight away.

“We weighed up the opponents offered and we said yes pretty much straight away. This fight can put me in line for a world title next as well.

“Montana Love has been touted as the next big thing and rightly so as he is a very talented fighter. We will have to go over there and disrupt him. It will be a very hard night in the office for him. I believe I have the skills and the talent to beat this man. He is world rated for a reason but if you want to be a world champion these are the sort of guys you have to beat.”