By Boxing Bob Newman
At the opening banquet of the 60th annual WBC convention, Jeff Fenech, the “Thunder From Down Under,” was presented with a WBC belt for the super featherweight championship that many felt he should have won 31 years ago.
And his American debut, Fenech challenged then-champion Azumah Nelson for what would have been a world title in his fourth weight class. Most observers around the world, including the Showtime commentary team, felt a Fenech victory was a foregone conclusion. The official judges, however, had it a three-way split draw. Fenech was never the same fighter after that, losing to Nelson via TKO8 in the much anticipated rematch, as well as to former featherweight champion Calvin Grove and raining lightweight champion Philip Holiday, all via stoppage.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman called a special judging panel together. The fight was watched and re-scored, unanimously for Fenech. On hand to present the belt were legendary champions Roberto Duran, Julio Cesar Chavez and Miguel Cotto.
Oh, come on! Yes, Fenech deserved the decision at the time. But this sets a dangerous precedent, not just for boxing but for all athletics. Now the way has been paved for record books to be changed on the whims of interested parties. In boxing, the verdict of the judges should be final–popular or not.
Well said! Here is another thing I am wondering. Did he have to pay for the championship belt that he was prized with after this re-scoring? I think a large amount of the revenue that these sanctioning bodies collect is through the selling of the belts. I met boxer Mikey Garcia once when he came down. At the time, he won the Diamond Belt (I think he just beat Adrien Broner) and I remember hearing from his team that he had to pay a sum of money for the actual belt. I don’t think it was a sanctioning fee only. I think it was for the belt itself, as well. That is why I see the business side of things so clearly when I hear about belts for the Interims, Regular, Super, Continental, Silver, Gold, Azetec, Franchise, etc. If there is any sanctioning body that is reading this and my thinking is inaccurate and the belt is awarded to the fighter for free. Please feel free to correct me. I would love to be schooled in this area of the sport. I think many of us would appreciate the insight.
That’s an excellent point, James, and yes–fighters typically have to pay a “belt fee” when fighting for a world title (on top of the sanctioning fee). It’s a total scam from top to bottom. My only question is: do fighters have to pay Ring Magazine to be awarded the Ring’s championship belt?
Not everyone has Fenech’s money for that
You’ve got to be joking. Boxing is woke trash. Just give everyone a belt. What about me don’t I deserve a belt for Floyd Mayweather’s decade of ducking ??
Absolutely ridiculous.