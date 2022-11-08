By Boxing Bob Newman

At the opening banquet of the 60th annual WBC convention, Jeff Fenech, the “Thunder From Down Under,” was presented with a WBC belt for the super featherweight championship that many felt he should have won 31 years ago.

And his American debut, Fenech challenged then-champion Azumah Nelson for what would have been a world title in his fourth weight class. Most observers around the world, including the Showtime commentary team, felt a Fenech victory was a foregone conclusion. The official judges, however, had it a three-way split draw. Fenech was never the same fighter after that, losing to Nelson via TKO8 in the much anticipated rematch, as well as to former featherweight champion Calvin Grove and raining lightweight champion Philip Holiday, all via stoppage.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman called a special judging panel together. The fight was watched and re-scored, unanimously for Fenech. On hand to present the belt were legendary champions Roberto Duran, Julio Cesar Chavez and Miguel Cotto.

