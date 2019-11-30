Advertisements

November 30, 2019
Boxing Results

WBC #3 Wlodarczyk defeats Mabika

Two-time world champion and WBC #3, WBA #13, IBF #14 cruiserweight Krzysztof “Diabolo” Wlodarczyk (58-4-1, 39 KOs) took a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Taylor Mabika (19-5-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night in Zakopane, Poland. The 38-year-old Wlodarczyk had to work hard to beat the 40-year-old Mabika, a very tough fighter from the African country of Gabon who began his pro career at age 29. Scores were 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94 for Wlodarczyk.

At the recent WBC Convention, a motion was passed to have silver cruiserweight titleholder Ilunga Makabu face the highest rated challenger for the vacant title and Wlodarczyk is in the running for that fight.

