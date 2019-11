WBA #1 welterweight Alexander Besputin (14-0, 9 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over WBA #2 rated Radzhab Butaev (12-1, 9 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA welterweight title on Saturday night at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

In a clash between two highly skilled boxers, Butaev pressed the action while ring technician Besputin looked for angles and put rounds in the bank. Scores were 116-112 across the board.