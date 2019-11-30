Advertisements

November 30, 2019
Boxing Results

Results from Las Vegas

Unbeaten 2016 Olympian heavyweight Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (6-0, 6 KOs) needed just 44 seconds to demolish Colby Madison (8-2-2, 5 KOs). A crushing Vianello right hand put Madison down for the count.

Unbeaten super lightweight Andy Hiraoka (15-0, 10 KOs), a stablemate of pound-for-pound sensation Naoya Inoue, made his American debut with a second round TKO over Rogelio Casarez (13-9, 5 KOs). Hiraoka dropped Casarez in round two and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage.

Besputin defeats Butaev for WBA welter title
