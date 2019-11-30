Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

WBO #2 junior middleweight Patrick Teixeira (31-1, 22 KOs) walked through fire to defeat previously unbeaten #1 rated Carlos “Caballo Bronco” Adames (18-1, 14 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision in a clash for the WBO interim junior middleweight title on Saturday night at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.



The hard-hitting Adames overpowered Teixeira for the first half of the fight. Teixeira survived the onslaught and fought back gamely. Midway through the fight, Teixeira was bleeding from cuts under both eyes, but he turned the tables to drop Adames in round seven. Adames was saved by the bell. Adames quit trying to walk through Teixeira in round eight and got the better of the round leaving Teixeira’s face a bloody mess. Teixeira was able to keep Adames at bay and outbox him for most of the rest of the way to win by scores of 116-111, 114-113, 114-113.

With current champion Jaime Munguia moving up to middleweight, Teixeira likely ends up being declared the full WBO champion if Munguia relinquishes the belt as expected next week at the WBO Convention.

Patrick Teixeira: “I felt like I needed to win the last round. It was a close fight. Every point was crucial, and I won the final round to win the fight…it was tough with the cuts, but I was able to get through it because of my experience. It was a little harder, but my corner did an excellent job on the cuts.”

On winning the title for Brazil:

“I am very happy to bring a world title back to Brazil. I want to make boxing bigger in Brazil. Soccer is our biggest sport, and this is a great moment for boxing in my country.”

–