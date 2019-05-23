The World Boxing Association (WBA) will continue with its live broadcast agenda through its web portal this Sunday, May 26th, with the streaming of the fight card that will be held in Fuzhou, China, that will feature two WBA world championships, with local fighter Can Xu as the main event of the evening.

After fulfilling two successful broadcasts in Colombia and Panama, the oldest sanctioning body in the world will come to China to promote quality boxing and give fans the chance to see Asian fighters who are gaining more space in the global arena.

Xu will defend his featherweight belt against Shun Kubo in what will be his first exhibition since he became champion in January against Jesus Rojas. In addition, there is also Carlos Canizales on the fight card, who will make the second defense of his light-flyweight title against the Japanese native Sho Kimura, in a very interesting matchup.

The WBA is proud to reach all corners of the world and to continue with the great expansion project promoted by its president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. The schedule of the transmission will be shown through the social networks of the WBA.