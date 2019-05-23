May 23, 2019
Boxing Results

Results from Sugar Ray Leonard fundraiser

The tenth annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night took place on Wednesday night at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The exclusive star-studded event featured four live fights and raised over $500,000 to benefit the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

The live fights featured super bantamweight Rudy Garcia (10-0, 1 KO) defeating Rafael “El Alikin” Gramajo (10-2-2, 2 KOs) by eight round unanimous decision in the main event. Also on the card was super middleweight Chris Ousley (10-0, 8 KOs) beating Derion Chapman (3-4-1, 2 KOs) via six-round unanimous decision, middleweight Brandyn Lynch (10-1, 8 KOs) stopping Donnis Reed (3-3, 2 KOs) in the second round, and heavyweight Amir Easley (2-0, 1 KO) outpointing Ryan Edwards (1-1) over four rounds.

WBA will broadcast fights in China this Sunday

