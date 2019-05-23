The tenth annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night took place on Wednesday night at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The exclusive star-studded event featured four live fights and raised over $500,000 to benefit the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

The live fights featured super bantamweight Rudy Garcia (10-0, 1 KO) defeating Rafael “El Alikin” Gramajo (10-2-2, 2 KOs) by eight round unanimous decision in the main event. Also on the card was super middleweight Chris Ousley (10-0, 8 KOs) beating Derion Chapman (3-4-1, 2 KOs) via six-round unanimous decision, middleweight Brandyn Lynch (10-1, 8 KOs) stopping Donnis Reed (3-3, 2 KOs) in the second round, and heavyweight Amir Easley (2-0, 1 KO) outpointing Ryan Edwards (1-1) over four rounds.