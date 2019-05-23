On Saturday, June 22, at CSU’s Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Bigger Than Life Entertainment and Mo Entertainment, in partnership with six-time World Champion Miguel Cotto’s Miguel Cotto Promotions will present “Making A Champion,” the first in a series of shows that will feature top prospects in their toughest challenges.

In the first televised main event, Goldsboro, North Carolina’s Dewayne “Mr. Stop Running” Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) will face former world title challenger Froilan “The Sniper” Saludar (30-3-1, 21 KOs) from the Philippines in a 12-round showdown for the WBC United States (USNBC) super flyweight championship.

In the second televised main event, Canada’s undefeated Cody “The Crippler” Crowley (17-0, 9 KOs) will take on the United Kingdom’s Navid “Nav” Mansouri (19-2-2, 6 KOs) in a 12-round battle for the WBC United States (USNBC) Super Welterweight Championship.

In other match-ups, Cleveland’s own Miguel Angel “Silky Smooth” Gonzalez (24-4, 16 KOs) will fight eight lightweight rounds against Africa’s Albinius “Danny Boy Albino” Felesianu (18-2-1, 7 KOs); and in a six-round super lightweight scrap undefeated Montana “Too Pretty” Love (11-0-1, 5 KOs) will face Africa’s also undefeated Tshibangu “Bebe Rico” Kayembe (9-0-3, 3 KOs).

The six-fight night of world-class boxing features dual main events that will be televised live on CBS Sports and the undercard will be streamed live on www.fite.tv.