May 23, 2019
Boxing News

New boxing series kicks off June 22

On Saturday, June 22, at CSU’s Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Bigger Than Life Entertainment and Mo Entertainment, in partnership with six-time World Champion Miguel Cotto’s Miguel Cotto Promotions will present “Making A Champion,” the first in a series of shows that will feature top prospects in their toughest challenges.

In the first televised main event, Goldsboro, North Carolina’s Dewayne “Mr. Stop Running” Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) will face former world title challenger Froilan “The Sniper” Saludar (30-3-1, 21 KOs) from the Philippines in a 12-round showdown for the WBC United States (USNBC) super flyweight championship.

In the second televised main event, Canada’s undefeated Cody “The Crippler” Crowley (17-0, 9 KOs) will take on the United Kingdom’s Navid “Nav” Mansouri (19-2-2, 6 KOs) in a 12-round battle for the WBC United States (USNBC) Super Welterweight Championship.

In other match-ups, Cleveland’s own Miguel Angel “Silky Smooth” Gonzalez (24-4, 16 KOs) will fight eight lightweight rounds against Africa’s Albinius “Danny Boy Albino” Felesianu (18-2-1, 7 KOs); and in a six-round super lightweight scrap undefeated Montana “Too Pretty” Love (11-0-1, 5 KOs) will face Africa’s also undefeated Tshibangu “Bebe Rico” Kayembe (9-0-3, 3 KOs).

The six-fight night of world-class boxing features dual main events that will be televised live on CBS Sports and the undercard will be streamed live on www.fite.tv.

