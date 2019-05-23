By Hesiquio Balderas

Former 122-pound champion Jessie Magdaleno will be back in action on August 10. Top Rank plans to seek a title opportunity for Magdaleno at 126 pounds. Magdaleno defeated Rico Ramos by clear unanimous decision in his last outing, the first time Jessie fought after his defeat at the hands of Isaac Dogboe.

After the Dogboe bout, Jessie took a good rest away from boxing and now he is full steam ahead towards the featherweight division. Magdaleno (26-1, 18 KOs) is guided by renown boxing manager Frank “Derecho” Espinoza, who also guides the career of current WBO featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez among others.