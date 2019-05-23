Female boxing legends and world champions Jackie “La Princesa Azteca” Nava and Marcela “La Tigresa” Acuña worked out for the public on Wednesday in a ring erected next to the famous arches of the Teatro “Aquiles Serdán” on the boardwalk of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.



WBA interim bantamweight champion Nava (35-4-3, 16 KOs) will be challenging for the IBF super bantamweight title of Acuña (49-7-1, 20 KOs) in a long-awaited rematch on Saturday, with the Aztec Princess is looking to avenge a unanimous decision loss on Acuña’s home turf 10 years ago in Buenos Aires.

Acuña stated that she’s there to defeat Nava again in another memorable fight. Nava promised the fans that she will take revenge on Acuña and win whatever the cost.

