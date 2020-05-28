The World Boxing Association (WBA) Assembly agreed to hold an online convention on July 2nd, 3rd and 4th to kick off the celebration of the centenary of the world’s oldest boxing organization, which will mark 100 years in July 2021.

The 100th convention will be held in Russia next year, but before that, a year-long series of events will take place, beginning with this online convention, as Gilberto Jesús Mendoza confirmed to all the directorate members during their meeting this Thursday morning.

A special commission was created to organize the preparations, which is integrated by Juan Francisco Arias, Luis Vargas, Noryoli Gil, Jorge Ramirez and Renzo Bagnariol.

The convention will have different guests, talks, forums and meetings to discuss important issues related to the organization. In addition, it will be the prelude to 2021, a very special year that will mark a before and after for the organization and for boxing in general.

In the next few days, the details and the means to register for the different events of the online convention will be available.