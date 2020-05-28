The boxing card that was scheduled to take place on Saturday in the Dominican Republic was abruptly canceled at the last minute by government health authorities on Thursday according to Shuan Boxing Promotion. Two WBA regional titles were going to be at stake. The WBA supports the decision of the Dominican authorities, who know the situation first-hand, and hopes that the event can take place in the future under the ideal conditions complying with all health measures.

Before the cancellation, all the necessary measures had been fulfilled, supported by the safety protocol published by the WBA a few weeks ago. The fighters had already undergone rapid tests for Covid-19 with negative results and the venue of the event had been sanitized.