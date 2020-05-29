Here’s the fight everyone wants to see. Not. Boston Boxing Promotions has announced an offer of $1.1 Million to Mike Tyson to rematch Medfield, Massachusetts native “Hurricane” Peter McNeeley (47-7, 36 KO’s) in a fight a quarter of a century in the making.
Tyson (50-6, 44 KO’s), fought McNeeley coming off a four-year layoff in 1995 and scored two knockdowns en route to McNeeley’s corner throwing in the towel 89 seconds into the fight. McNeeley insists this time things will be different.
–
“Mike Tyson, do you want me to try to wrap you in a cocoon of horror again?” asked McNeeley when reached for comment.
Their initial meeting generated over 500,000 buys on PPV and a sold out crowd at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Boston Boxing Promotions would be looking to stage this fight at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire if it were to come off.
Boston Boxing Promotions President Peter Czymbor feels that this is the real fight boxing fans crave.
“Some have asked if this is a publicity stunt,” noted Czymbor. “And to that I choose to dodge the question.”
“This will be an event like no other when it comes off,” Czymbor continued. “We are offering undercard slots to the entire cast of Tiger King, the girl who got hit in the head with a basketball she threw behind her at a hoop while dancing on TikTok, and Doja Cat because I can’t get that ‘Say So’ song out of my head.”
If Tyson agrees, a percentage of the gate will be donated to a profusion of local charities to be named at a later date.
Sad.
Oh my…Peter looks like the aging process has not done him any favors. This “over the hill” exhibition stunt has really gotten out of hand the last few weeks. Everybody and their mother has gotten phone calls, smells money to be made, and a last ditch effort for more media publicity being in the spotlight. Is all this a side effect of COVID-19 or a secondary effect of quarantine issues? Someone please pass me a drink and let’s go back and start over!!!!!!!
Why is this even put on here? I can see on tmz.
I would encourage whoever is reading this to check out the out-of-body experience McNeeley had against Henry Akinwande. Peter looked unbelievably slow, semi-coherent from the start, and unfit to be in the ring. He looked like a turtle stuck on it’s back trying to get up at the end, or like a big infant or something. Literally no way whatsoever that man should be allowed anywhere near a boxing ring.
Sorry pete, even Butterbean stopped you in one. One could see Tyson with Holyfield, Lewis, or Douglass, and of all people even McBride, and of course Williams, but you with Tyson again, the thought alone should be grounds for arrest.