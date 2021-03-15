The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Officials Committee, will evaluate the performance of judge Carlos Sucre during last Saturday’s bout between Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez. The president of the pioneer organization, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, made the request to the Committee while Sucre will remain temporarily suspended.

After twelve fierce rounds, the judges’ scores were: Jesse Reyes 115-113 (Gonzalez), David Sutherland 115-113 (Estrada), and Carlos Sucre 117-111 (Estrada). Sucre’s wide scoring has been widely criticized. The WBA officials’ evaluation will be done thoroughly and Sucre will be given the opportunity to explain himself in order to make a definitive decision on this case.

“I asked the Officials Committee to evaluate the fight although I think it is not necessary. It was a great fight, very close. We have to respect “Gallo” Estrada, who made a great effort. In this case, the judges favored him, however, I sent a temporary suspension while Sucre is heard, because big shows and fights like this one do not deserve the kind of score he gave. His decision was misguided yesterday,” said Mendoza.

The WBA will inform in due time about the process that has just started and what the decision will be.