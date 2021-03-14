By Ron Jackson

Rowan Campbell was stopped in the eighth round by the veteran Ryno Liebenberg to lose his South African and IBO All-Africa super middleweight titles in one of the most courageous performances in the South African ring in recent years, at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Sunday afternoon.

Liebenberg (76.00kg) also claimed the vacant WBA Pan African super middleweight title as he took the fight to Campbell in the opening round and whipped in punches to the body; and all Campbell could do was to hold and was eventually deducted a point by referee Tony Nyangiwe.

This was the pattern of the fight throughout as Campbell (77.50kg) was cut on the left eye and dropped for a count just before the bell in the second round.

In rounds three and four, Campbell, 27, was punished and had a graze under his right eye as Liebenberg continued to push forward.

In the fifth round the referee stopped the fight and called in the ringside doctor to check the cuts over both Campbell’s eyes, but on his advice, the fight was allowed to continue.

In round six Liebenberg was deducted a point for the use of the head and so was Campbell in the seventh round. The fight could have been stopped at this stage to save the gutsy Campbell more punishment and a battering.

However, in the eighth round the referee saved Campbell, 27, from more punishment and possible damage when he stepped in to call the fight off at 1 minute 19 seconds into the eighth round.

The 37-year-old Liebenberg improved his record to 21-7-1; 14 and Campbell’s record dropped to 12-1; 8

The unused judges were Neville Hotz, Jaap van Nieuwenhuizen and Simon Mokadi.

SABELO NGCEBIYANA WINS ON POINTS

In a non-title fight South African junior bantamweight champion Sabelo Ngcebiyana (51.90kg) who fights from the southpaw stance, won on an eighth-round split decision over previously unbeaten Ricardo Malijika (51.60kg), who was dropped for a count near the end of the first round, in fight that produced more holding, swinging,and pushing than boxing.

Ngecebiyana improved his record to 13-4; 10 and Malajika’s record dropped to 7-1; 5.

LUDUMO LAMATI OUTPOINTS SAID MOHAMED HASSEN

In an entertaining eight-rounder at junior featherweight Lodumo Lamati (55.20kg) outpointed Said Mohamed Hassan (55.20kg) of Tanzania

In the opening bout of the afternoon Musawenkosi Litshane knocked out Nelson Mbhele at 2:48 of the second round in a middleweight fight.

In a four round welterweight bout Nthethelo Nkosi beat Haveni Gerhard on points.

Junior middleweight Shervantaigh Koopman stopped Mkhensahosi Makondo at 2:36 of the third round.

The tournament was presented by Golden Gloves Promotions.