March 14, 2021
Boxing Results

Faust tops Vazquez, remains unbeaten

In a clash between unbeaten heavyweights, Victor Faust (6-0, 4 KOs) took an eight round unanimous decision over Wilmer Vasquez (11-1-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the ECB Boxgym in Hamburg, Germany. The 39-year-old Vazquez was a 2004 Olympian.

Heavyweight Michael Wallisch (22-4, 15 KOs) stopped Knife Didier (6-6, 5 KOs) in round six.

Heavyweight Ali Eren Demirezen (14-1, 11 KOs) halted last-minute sub Nikola Milacic (21-2, 14 KOs) in round two. Demirezen’s original opponent Jacek Piatek was unable to fight after being arrested by police following Friday’s weigh-in.

Perez wins close decision over Valera

