Photos courtesy Chris Farina
Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. arrives in Guadalajara, Mexico Sunday in advance of his Tuesday press conference to announce a special night that will take place on Saturday, June 19th at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Chavez Sr. will headline the exciting “Tribute To The Kings” , where he will make his final ring appearance against Hector Camacho Jr. in an exhibition bout.
Also on the card will be Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. against an opponent to be announced and Omar Chavez who will take on Ramon Alvarez in the rubber match of their trilogy.
Promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions, “Tribute to The Kings” will be live on Pay-Per-View and is being produced by Global Sports Streaming.
–
Chavez, in his prime, really tended to bust up the faces of his opponents pretty consistently. I remember him breaking Meldrick Taylor’s orbital bone along with wrecking his face in general. Busted up Rosario badly, along with Sammy Fuentes, Angel Hernandez, and many others. What Antonio Margarito did to Miguel Cotto in their first fight, Chavez did to his opponents routinely. Chavez’ punches didn’t look particularly explosive. Dude must have been the heaviest-handed guy in the history of boxing.
I’m a gambling man and I’ll bet anyone anything that this isn’t Chavez Sr’s last ring appearance unless he gets hit by a bus or hits the megabucks for 100 mil plus.