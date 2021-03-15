Photos courtesy Chris Farina

Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. arrives in Guadalajara, Mexico Sunday in advance of his Tuesday press conference to announce a special night that will take place on Saturday, June 19th at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Chavez Sr. will headline the exciting “Tribute To The Kings” , where he will make his final ring appearance against Hector Camacho Jr. in an exhibition bout.

Also on the card will be Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. against an opponent to be announced and Omar Chavez who will take on Ramon Alvarez in the rubber match of their trilogy.

Promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions, “Tribute to The Kings” will be live on Pay-Per-View and is being produced by Global Sports Streaming.

