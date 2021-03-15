By Robert Coster

This report offers additional results to our previous report

The Friday night boxing show in Santo Domingo offered another eight interesting fights. The new star of Dominican boxing, 21-year-old minimumweight Erick “Mini Pacman” Rosa (3-0, 1 KO), already ranked #3 by the WBA, impressively disposed of taller, more experienced Kenny Cano (14-3, 11 KOs) of Venezuela in just two rounds. A well-placed hook to the body leveled the visitor. Shuan Boxing Promotion has ambitious plans for Rosa and are already targeting a world title for this year.

Other bouts on the card:

Bantamweight Salvador Juarez (14-7-2, 2 KOs) of Mexico upset WBA #8 Leosdan Nunez (11-1, 5 KOs) of Cuba by split decision over eight rounds.

Light-heavyweight Juan Carrillo (5-0, 3 KOs) of Colombia TKO3 Reynaldo Gonzalez (16-3,9KOs) of Venezuela

Jr lightweight Edwin De Los Santos (9-0, 8 KOs) KO1 Luis Montano (16-8, 7 KOs) of Mexico

Heavyweight Alexis Garcia, (10-0, 6 KOs) TKO3 previously unbeaten Amron Sands (11-1, 9 KOs) of the Bahamas

Jr flyweight Lucas Fernandez (13-3-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina W6 Angelo Munoz (18-18, 11 KOs)

Jr middleweight Angel Cruz (debut) KO1 Leonardo Espinal (7-7, 4 KOs)

Jr middleweight Travis Shelton, USA (2-0, 2 KOs) TKO3 Jose Ogando (debut)

The card was streamed by the Shuan Boxing TV Channel.