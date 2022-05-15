The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ruled that the super lightweight title, which was held by Josh Taylor, is now vacant. The WBA had ordered the mandatory fight between Taylor and the first-ranked boxer Alberto Puello. They had 30 days to reach an agreement after which the bout went to purse bid where only TGB, Puello’s promoter, submitted a bid. Taylor never agreed to the fight, and according to WBA rules, the belt was vacated. Puello will now fight a new opponent for the belt.

