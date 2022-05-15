“This is legacy,” Jermell Charlo said in the ring after stopping Castaño in a rematch to become boxing’s first ever undisputed 154lb champion on Saturday night. “This is something that is legendary. I’m a legend. I knew Castaño was going to give it his all. I knew I had trained very, very hard but you all can see that I came in at 152 pounds because I was really in shape, and I wanted to make sure that this was my fight.
“I listened to my corner this time. I got in my bag around the seventh round. I started sitting down a little bit more instead of boxing so much and moving around. I saw that he was wearing down a little bit and I was breaking him down. I just saw my punches being more effective. I get stronger in the later rounds if they didn’t know.”
Self-proclaimed legend! Wow, that’s so humble.
Lots of fighters feel this way about themselves. Didn’t start nor will it end with him.
After being the first undisputed at his division has now put him in that category………like it or not.
My point is that being considered a legend is normally bestowed on you by others i.e. it is arrogant to bestow it on yourself. I could not give a rat’s behind whether he or other boxers are arrogant, I was just responding to the article.
Did I miss something? Sounds like Jermell thinks he beat Carlos Monzon. Come on buddy, you have a ways to go before this legend BS. Al Haymon must have been in your ear. Mr soul glo himself
“Soul glo”…Coming to America, the movie?
Just let thattttttt soul gloooooooo….through that greasy grey head!!! Mr Alfred Haymon
Haven’t seen the PBC bucked tooth twins lately..R they ok Al?
Charlo has a good “one-two” in his arsenal especially when he moves laterally to set it up. Great? Charlo is by no means a perfect fighter, but he does have some power, grittiness, and is very athletic. Charlo is simply riding on the confidence train right now still gloating in his win after a tough training camp. This fight was entertaining and had some great moments.
Good win for Charlo but I was left scratching my head when he was allowed to go after Castano without remaining in the neutral corner. And did anyone else notice how excited Mauro was at everything Charlo did in that ring? It reminded me of the old HBO days and the Andre Ward pompoms the broadcast crew always brought out for him.