The World Boxing Association (WBA) continues to support the sport in different regions and on March 6th it will broadcast live on its YouTube channel the event to be held in Argentina organized by Chino Maidana Promotions. A total of six fights will air live. In the main event, Uruguay’s Eduardo Javier Abreu (11-1-1, 7 KOs) will appear in an eight-round lightweight bout to face an opponent to be announced.

Meanwhile, Francisco Daniel Veronica will face Dario Manuel Carrizo in the middleweight category in a six round bout.

In the super lightweight division, Nicolás Pablo Demario and Maximiliano Guerra will fight six rounds, and Guillermo Comezaña and Nahuel Rojas will fight in the same category and in the same number of rounds.

Another bout will be between Davis Requena and Alejandro Farías, who will fight four rounds in the bantamweight division. The event will open with a four round welterweight bout between Cristian Reggiardo and Oscar Mansilla.

In the next few days, the pioneer organization will provide information about the broadcast, schedules and other details through its social media.