Apparently, FOX is planning an April 24 PPV between former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and former title challenger Chris Arreola.

—–

After 32 years, legendary boxing broadcaster Rene Giraldo is leaving Boxing Telemundo. “I say goodbye with joy, satisfaction and pride to have been part of the team that helped Boxing Telemundo to be the largest-audience boxing show on Hispanic TV in the United States for many years,” said Giraldo in a heartfelt statement.

—–

Karim Mendiburu joins Boxeo Telemundo as the new studio host, joined by Jorge Calvo and Andres Bermudez as the core play-by-play and commentator team.

—–

Greg Cohen Promotions has inked 22-year-old heavyweight DaCarree “MacTruck” Scott (4-0, 4 KOs) to a long-term promotional contract. The 5’10, 250-pound Scott fights out of Champs Boxing and Fitness in Smyrna, Georgia, under trainer Pete Crumpley.

—–

The undercard of Triller’s April 17 PPV headlined by Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren will reportedly feature a boxing match between 52-year-old former world champion Antonio Tarver and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.