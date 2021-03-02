Apparently, FOX is planning an April 24 PPV between former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and former title challenger Chris Arreola.
After 32 years, legendary boxing broadcaster Rene Giraldo is leaving Boxing Telemundo. “I say goodbye with joy, satisfaction and pride to have been part of the team that helped Boxing Telemundo to be the largest-audience boxing show on Hispanic TV in the United States for many years,” said Giraldo in a heartfelt statement.
Karim Mendiburu joins Boxeo Telemundo as the new studio host, joined by Jorge Calvo and Andres Bermudez as the core play-by-play and commentator team.
Greg Cohen Promotions has inked 22-year-old heavyweight DaCarree “MacTruck” Scott (4-0, 4 KOs) to a long-term promotional contract. The 5’10, 250-pound Scott fights out of Champs Boxing and Fitness in Smyrna, Georgia, under trainer Pete Crumpley.
The undercard of Triller’s April 17 PPV headlined by Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren will reportedly feature a boxing match between 52-year-old former world champion Antonio Tarver and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.
Boxing Buzz
Ruiz/Arreola PPV? I doubt anyone HERE will pay for that. Right?
Tarver vs Frank Mir? Thoughts?
Truth. I’m thinking less than 25,000 buys.
You know tarver vs mir on the triller card is exactly where it belongs. Not on a serious boxing show but on more of an event type show. I don’t have a problem with this kind of matchup being placed appropriately on such a card
All that said though , who would buy this as a PPV? Seriously who is actually going to pay for this ?
PPV??? Wow! Not a PPV at all. I am interested in Ruiz 2.0. Can’t wait to see how Hear weasels out of Joshua 3.
Better be one hell of an undercard
Tarver, at 52 is just trying to get some money, the same for Mir, who had a not too successful MMA career, easy fight for Tarver.
Arreola is the best opponent for a returning Andy Ruiz, IMO.
PPV? Well, I see the point in here and is that being both Mexican – American (more Mexican than American) there are good number of followers, so the promoters bet on it.
I see no trouble in this, but for sure I won’t be involved, rather with that I buy my booze and a combo.
I would pay $10 kind of like at a restaurant that lets you pay what you think it was worth, or a small town play put on by schoolkids. Like a “suggested donation” type deal. If we are going to support the Fast Food version of boxing (Ruiz/Arreola) then it should come at a fast food price. Then I won’t be surprised when the very weak undercard is added. If they want to ask for $40-$60 then that’s another FOX event I will pass on. It’s the only network I’m not paying for in this competitive market. DAZN sure, SHOWTIME ok, ESPN+ yup, but FOX, nope. It’s less fights, less often with lessor talent. The big names want more $ so they fight less often. Now they want to keep dipping in the PPV pool but just offering us “names” that are fun to watch but not acting like pros. RUIZ showed he isn’t serious about staying in shape, and Arreola was very similar. Love their style of fighting but don’t like the shape they come in. not worth shelling out dough.
This is not Boxing BUZZ. This is absolute dog sht crap.
Skippy, lay off the pot, and bring us some real news.