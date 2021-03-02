March 2, 2021
Boxing News

Benavidez aims for early KO against Ellis

Two-time world champion David Benavídez (23-0, 20 KOs) faces Ronald Ellis (18-1-2, 12 KOs) in a 12-round WBC super-middleweight title eliminator March 13 on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“I’ve had an amazing camp in Big Bear and this is the strongest I have ever felt so I’m looking to get an early stoppage against Ellis,” said Benavidez. “I’m glad this is a title eliminator and it’s going to be another step to being a world champion once again.”

The telecast also features lightweights Isaac Cruz (20-1-1, 15 KOs) and Matías Romero (24-0, 8 KOs) in a 12-round co-main event bout. A 10-round super welterweight affair between Terrell Gausha (21-2-1, 10 KOs) and Jamontay Clark (15-1-1, 7 KOs) will open the show.

Boxing Buzz
Williams poised to face Foreman Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • This should be a good fight with Benavidez hopefully makes weight and wins by a decision or late round stoppage.

    Reply

  • Yep, that should be in Al’s “Keys to Victory” 🙂
    “Solid consistent jab, no blow the week of the fight, and make weight like a pro is supposed to”

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: