Two-time world champion David Benavídez (23-0, 20 KOs) faces Ronald Ellis (18-1-2, 12 KOs) in a 12-round WBC super-middleweight title eliminator March 13 on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“I’ve had an amazing camp in Big Bear and this is the strongest I have ever felt so I’m looking to get an early stoppage against Ellis,” said Benavidez. “I’m glad this is a title eliminator and it’s going to be another step to being a world champion once again.”

The telecast also features lightweights Isaac Cruz (20-1-1, 15 KOs) and Matías Romero (24-0, 8 KOs) in a 12-round co-main event bout. A 10-round super welterweight affair between Terrell Gausha (21-2-1, 10 KOs) and Jamontay Clark (15-1-1, 7 KOs) will open the show.