

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2, IBF #3 Liam Paro (19-0, 12 KOs) will clash with Terry Tzouramanis (23-4-3, 4 KOs) on Friday in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. “Team Terry Tzouramanis has arrived in Brisbane ahead of this Friday night’s fight for the WBO/IBF [regional] super Lightweight titles with WBO #2 and IBF #3 world rated Liam Paro,” stated manager Peter Maniatis.

“Terry has traveled before defeating Brandon Olgilvie in Perth for the WBA Oceania title, but this is a different fight and he starts again.

Big thank you to ACE Promotions’ Angelo Dicarlo for making it happen in Victoria. We have been in three covid lockdowns and it’s made him more focused to train harder.”

Trainer Ben Chua added, “Terry is only two pounds over the weight with three days to go with Thursday weigh-in so he’s spot-on ready to make the 140 pounds limit. All training is done now, just final prep and Team Tzouramis is 100% ready for Friday.”