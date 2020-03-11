By Gilberto Jesús Mendoza

President, World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association wishes to express its solidarity with al the COVID-19 victims through all the world, and our words of condolences and encouragement to all the families who have lost a member or any friends because of this virus. The WBA family sends prayings on their names.

In this terrible moment, our heart is with Chinese and Italian people that have been devastated since its outbreak, but also to all of the countries in Asia, Europe, Oceania, Africa and America today in alert upon the danger of epidemic expansion.

From WBA we demand all promoters and boxing events organizers of all levels throughout the world, including those in which there is any world or international championships of our organization, to follow the most strict regulations and recommendations provided by the World Health Organization and the local sanitary authorities.

Likewise, we exhort to the responsible people in these events to make a permanent monitoring about this situation, and taking with no hesitation the most effective and sensible decisions to preserve the health of fans, athletes, staff, and general audience, in coordination with sanitary authorities. To act in both conscious and sensible wise. In this matter involves an integral part in your direct responsibilities as organizers.

As well to the boxers and athletes involved, to whom we recommend to check all the official scientific information available to develop your activities avoiding any risk of contagion.

From the World Boxing Association, we share our deepest concern upon the Coronavirus spread that has affected mankind of all levels.

Finally, we send our support to WHO and all the medical and scientific community throughout the world that serves the infected population, and at the same time they busily search for the cure of this disease. We know that the result of your endeavor will allow us overcome this fateful moment.