March 12, 2020
Boxing News

Tagoe-Perez clash delayed until March 19

DiBella Entertainment’s acclaimed Broadway Boxing series has moved its card originally scheduled for tonight in Miami, FL, to Thursday, March 19 at the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event will still be headlined by Ghanaian lightweight contender Emmanuel “The Gameboy” Tagoe (31-1, 15 KOs) battling Filipino Rey “The Technician” Perez (24-11, 8 KOs) and live streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

Ranked #2 by the WBO, #6 by the IBF, and #10 by the WBC, Tagoe will be fighting in the United States for the first time in seven years. He has won 31 fights in a row since his lone defeat in his 2004 pro debut.

>