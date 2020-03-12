Tonight’s scheduled clash at the Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, between former middleweight world title challenger Steven Butler (28-2-1, 24 KOs) and Marcos Reyes (37-8, 28 KOs) has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The WBA #14 Butler was returning from his defeat against WBA champion Ryota Murata last December.

The plug was pulled by public health officials after the fighters had weighed in. Promoter Camille Estephan asked to stage the fights without an audience, but that request was denied. Scheduled fight cards slated for March 14 and March 21 at the same venue were also called off. The casino, however, will remain open for business.