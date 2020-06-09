This Friday, boxing will return to Poland in what will be the first event in Europe in recent months. Wach Boxing is organizing a boxing card behind closed doors that will follow the safety protocol created by the World Boxing Association (WBA) Medical Committee a few weeks ago.

The organization collaborated with the necessary kits for the entire team, which includes fighters, coaches, judges, referees and other people who will be working in the event.

It is worth mentioning that the WBA’s safety protocol will be applied in compliance with the regulations of the local authorities and adapted to the Polish requirements in order to achieve a perfect result in this country.

As president of the WBA, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza has pointed out on several occasions that the intention of the pioneer organization is for boxing to return, but within all the necessary conditions to protect the athletes’ safety. This safety protocol is a guideline for all promoters and commissions that wish to use it and it is a contribution from the organization to boxing in the midst of this situation of the Covid-19 and the future of the sport.

Former heavyweight title challenger Mariusz Wach will fight Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson for the Polish national heavyweight title in the main fight of the eight-bout boxing card. The WBA is pleased to see the promoters taking up activities in a responsible manner for the benefit of the sport.