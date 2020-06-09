During the IBF Annual Convention, they normally host their Awards Dinner to honor their award recipients from the previous year. Prior to Covid-19 becoming a pandemic and basically shutting down the world to slow the spread, the IBF had already chosen the award recipients for 2019. However, they had to abruptly stop plans in progress for the convention and eventually reschedule it for next year.

Regardless, they still wanted to honor the award recipients for 2019 by giving them the recognition they deserve and bringing one of the most anticipated moments of the annual convention into everyone’s home.

Fighter of the Year

Jersey Joe Walcott Award – Errol Spence, Jr.

The Jersey Joe Walcott award is the highest honor awarded to a male boxer by the IBF for his accomplishments in the ring. Spence won his IBF World Welterweight tile in May 2017 and has defended his title successfully four times since then.

Female Fighter of the Year – Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor became the IBF Lightweight Female World Champion in April of 2018 beating Victoria Bustos for the title. Taylor has defended her IBF title 5 times since then and is being recognized for her achievements as an IBF Champion.

3 or More Successful Defenses

Recipients are awarded an IBF Champion Ring

Artur Beterbiev

Marie-Eve DiCaire

Moruti Mthlane

Claressa Shields

Josh Warrington

Fight of the Year

IBF– Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire

Female – Katie Taylor vs. Delphine Persoon

Intercontinental – Shakur Stevenson vs. Christopher Diaz

USBA – Teofimo Lopez vs. Diego Magdaleno

International – Daniele Scardina vs. Ilias Achergui

Continental Africa – Phila Mpontshana VS. Khanyile Bulana

Pan Pacific/Asia Oceania – Brock Jarvis vs. Ernesto Saulong

Most Active Promoter

IBF – Top Rank

Female – Matchroom Boxing & Group Yvon Michel

USBA – Top Rank & DiBella Entertainment

International – OPI Since 82

Pan Pacific – Jimmy’s Boxing

Continental Africa – Rumble Africa Boxing Promotions

Australasian – Ace Boxing