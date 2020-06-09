WBO featherweight champion and 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) punished Felix Caraballo (13-2-2, 9 KOs) for sixth rounds in a non-title super featherweight main event on Tuesday night inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Stevenson scored knockdowns in rounds one and six with body shots. Time was 1:31 of round six.

Undefeated heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (4-0, 4 KOs) stopped Johnnie Langston (8-3, 3 KOs) in round three. A barrage of punches ended it. Time was 1:55. Anderson recently served as Tyson Fury’s chief sparring partner for the Deontay Wilder rematch.

Undefeated heavyweight Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (7-0, 7 KOs), a 2016 Italian Olympian, scored a first round KO over Don Haynesworth (16-4-1, 14 KOs). A crushing right hand finished Haynesworth at 2:11.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (3-1, 3 KOs) scored a first round KO over Yeuri Andujar (5-4, 3 KOs). Two knockdowns. Time was :54.

Middleweight Quatavious Cash (12-2, 7 KOs) won a six round unanimous technical decision over Calvin Metcalf (10-4-1, 3 KOs). The bout was halted at the beginning of round six due to cuts from a headbutt suffered by Metcalf. Scores were 60-54, 60-55, 59-55