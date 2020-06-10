The World Boxing Association (WBA) approved its first regional title amidst the gradual return of boxing for June 15th in Russia. Khariton Agrba and Manuk Dilanyan will clash for the WBA-Continental Super Lightweight title.

WBA Europe approved the title fight earlier this week. It will be held in an event organized by Patriot Promotions and will be carried out under the safety protocol created by the WBA Medical Committee. Five bouts in total have been confirmed for the event and all preparations are underway.

The safety protocol has been adopted by an increasing number of promoters in Europe and America in this new phase. The WBA stresses that it serves as a guideline for organizing boxing, but always in compliance with local regulations and prioritizing the measures adopted by the local authorities where the program is to be conducted.

Agrba is a great undefeated Russian prospect who in two fights won the WBA-Fedecaribe welterweight title and will now fight in a lower division. He will face the Armenian Dilanyan, who has a bit more experience in the ring with 11 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 4 knockouts.