By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum is interested in the showdown between former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (20-2-1, 13 KOs) and IBF #6, WBO #9 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (15-0, 11 KOs), which because of restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic is still waiting for a date and venue.

“Horn is very popular here (in the U.S.),” Arum said to Fox Sports. “Everybody saw what he did with Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane and he developed a big following. US fans may not have seen much of Tim Tszyu just yet but they all know the name Tszyu, so they’ll be very interested. I’ll be talking with ESPN about that once we have a date, and I’d expect they will be very interested in that fight.”