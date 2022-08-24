The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee, in another decision following the world title reduction plan, ordered the bout between WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian and his mandatory challenger Aleksei Egorov. Egorov is ranked number two and was chosen after Ryad Merhy, who was originally scheduled to face Goulamirian to decide the sole champion of the category, decided not to fulfill the bout.

Now, the champion must face his mandatory challenger, having gone two years and eight months without doing so and having been granted two optional defenses during that time.

Egorov earned the right to challenge the world champion due to the fact that he was the 200-pound Gold champion and that status put him as the mandatory challenger.

Rule C.13- Fight Limitations, states that the champion must not fight a boxer who is not the official challenger within 60 days after the expiration of the mandatory defense period.

The period of negotiations will be of 15 days and began this August 23 when the communication was sent to the parties and it will expire on September 7.

If in that period the parties do not reach an agreement or any of them refuses to accept the fight, the committee may send it to purse bid.