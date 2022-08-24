Thrives under Santa Marta Beach heat

Unbeaten featherweight prospect Dominique Francis (13-0, 9 KOs) of Miami, Florida successfully defeated local favorite Manuel Felipe Gonzalez (11-3, 11 KOs) of Colombia by ten round unanimous decision. The bout took place Wednesday morning in the highly popular beach tourist city of Santa Marta in Colombia. The official scores were all in favor to Francis 100-90, 99-91, and 98-92.

It was a brilliant performance by Francis who took on the hard-punching Gonzalez in the latter’s native Colombia. Francis dominated the fight over Gonzalez by outboxing him and also winning when they mixed it up. Credit to the very game Gonzalez who took a lot of heavy shots to the head and the body delivered by Francis throughout the fight. It was the first 10 round fight of the extremely well-conditioned Francis’ career but he seemed very fresh at the end.

Francis’ corner was manned by his father Smith Francis and trainer Derick Santos, who were very pleased with his performance.

“Dom won every round in my opinion but I give Gonzalez credit. He took numerous hard ones from Dom but stayed up and stayed trying. The sun was blazing hot out there this morning. This was a great experience for Dom,” said Santos.