ESPN+ will stream the heavyweight clash between top contenders Joe Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) and Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) on September 24 from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The stream also feature female champion Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs), who will attempt to unify her WBO and WBC featherweight titles against unbeaten IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud (11-0, 3 KOs). Joyce-Parker will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport Box Office.
Is Joyce-Parker still for Sulaiman’s worthless silver title?
Parker will hit and hold since his one-dimensional style has yet to improve since his last fight. Joyce may be slow in speed, but he his heavy handed. One could only hope Joyce will juice the fight with action up by pressuring Parker. We may even get lucky and see Joyce KO Parker early in the fight to eliminate the potential for a boring fight by Parker’s lame style.
Parker reminds me of Tua when he fought Lewis and was not prepared to push or take risks to win the title. The same way Parker fought against Joshua. If Joyce is on form on fight night and takes Parker to the later rounds Parker is going to be in trouble.
This fight is important, but I don’t think it will be fun to watch at all.
The Joyce/Parker fight is more exciting on paper than the fight itself. Either one wins a decision.