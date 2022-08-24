Joyce-Parker picked up by ESPN+ ESPN+ will stream the heavyweight clash between top contenders Joe Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) and Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) on September 24 from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The stream also feature female champion Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs), who will attempt to unify her WBO and WBC featherweight titles against unbeaten IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud (11-0, 3 KOs). Joyce-Parker will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport Box Office. Francis victorious, remains unbeaten H. Fury vs. Hunter back on for October Like this: Like Loading...

