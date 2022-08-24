An interesting lightweight bout will headline RDR Promotions debut on September 23 at The Clarion Hotel in Essington, Pennsylvania, as ShoBox alum Nahir Albright (14-2, 7 KOs) will take on undefeated Estivan Falcao (11-0, 6 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six-rounds. Falco is the brother of Brazil’s Olympic Silver Medal winner Esquiva Falcao (30-0 as a pro) and Bronze Medal winner Yamaguchi Falcao (21-1-1 as a pro).

In other six-rounders…

Cameron Krael (19-22-3, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas takes on Temirlan Raimkulov (5-1-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a junior middleweight bout.

In a welterweight rematch, RDR Promotions signee Mark Dawson (9-1-1. 3 KOs) fights Vincent Floyd (4-13-1, 2 KOs) in a battle of Philadelphian’s.

Undefeated Romuel Cruz (7-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Roberto Pucheta (10-21-3, 6 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico in a super bantamweight rematch.