August 24, 2022
Boxing News

Boxing back in Essington, PA

An interesting lightweight bout will headline RDR Promotions debut on September 23 at The Clarion Hotel in Essington, Pennsylvania, as ShoBox alum Nahir Albright (14-2, 7 KOs) will take on undefeated Estivan Falcao (11-0, 6 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six-rounds. Falco is the brother of Brazil’s Olympic Silver Medal winner Esquiva Falcao (30-0 as a pro) and Bronze Medal winner Yamaguchi Falcao (21-1-1 as a pro).

In other six-rounders…

Cameron Krael (19-22-3, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas takes on Temirlan Raimkulov (5-1-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a junior middleweight bout.

In a welterweight rematch, RDR Promotions signee Mark Dawson (9-1-1. 3 KOs) fights Vincent Floyd (4-13-1, 2 KOs) in a battle of Philadelphian’s.

Undefeated Romuel Cruz (7-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Roberto Pucheta (10-21-3, 6 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico in a super bantamweight rematch.

