The WBA world title final eliminator clash between Hughie Fury and Michael “The Bounty” Hunter now has a new date confirmed. The two are set to face off at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on Saturday, October 29th with the winner emerging as the next contender to challenge for the WBA heavyweight title held by Daniel Dubois.

Fury is (26-3, 15 KOs) and ranked at #4 in the WBA, Hunter is (20-1-2, 14 KOs) and rated WBA #2. They were scheduled to fight in July, but the bout was postponed after Fury fell ill during training camp.