By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The camps of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are reportedly already in negotiations for a potential undisputed heavyweight championship bout in Saudi Arabia. Per the Daily Mail, Prince Mohammad Abdulaziz, the Saudi minister for sport, is on the record as saying “we are very interested in the fight.”

The mega-bout would likely take place in the city of Riyadh on December 17. The 2022 World Cup final is slated to take place the next day in nearby Qatar. The combination of the epic Fury-Usyk showdown and the World Cup final on the same weekend would be huge for the sporting profile of the Middle East.