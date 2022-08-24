By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
The camps of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are reportedly already in negotiations for a potential undisputed heavyweight championship bout in Saudi Arabia. Per the Daily Mail, Prince Mohammad Abdulaziz, the Saudi minister for sport, is on the record as saying “we are very interested in the fight.”
The mega-bout would likely take place in the city of Riyadh on December 17. The 2022 World Cup final is slated to take place the next day in nearby Qatar. The combination of the epic Fury-Usyk showdown and the World Cup final on the same weekend would be huge for the sporting profile of the Middle East.
First of all, FUCK SAUDI ARABIA!!!! Savage barbarians.
I expect Fury Vs Usyk to be a very dirty and somewhat boring fight with Fury using dirty boxing and his size to pull out a win.
Great fight. Provided Usyk has suffered no injuries from the Joshua fight then 4 months between the two fights is perfect timing.
Usyk has the superior boxing skills and should win by UD.
I am ariel magbanua, the best software engineer in the world.Usyk is too much for Fury. Usyk will win via tko in round3
Will be a bowling shoe ugly fight. If Fury is in the right headspace and doesn’t show up too blubbery he can win. Usyk may be a better technical boxer but Fury knows how to exploit all of his physical advantages. And isn’t as easy to hit as an Anthony Joshua