February 12, 2021
Boxing News

WBA orders Goulamirian-Egorov clash

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the mandatory bout between cruiserweight super champion Arsen Goulamirian and Aleksey Egorov.

Frenchman Goulamirian won the title on May 31st, 2019, so the deadline to face Russian Egorov has lapsed. For its part, WBA rule C.13-fight limitations says that the champion may not fight a boxer who is not the official challenger within sixty (60) days of the expiration of the mandatory defense period.

Based on the regulations, the Committee gave a 30-day period for negotiation, which will start this February 11, 2021 and end on March 13 (- 5 GTM).

In the event that no agreement is reached or any of the parties expresses unwillingness to negotiate, the Championships Committee may call a purse bid.

The various changes that have taken place recently, supported by the WBA Rules, have contributed to bringing activity to the division. Both in the case of Shumenov and other interpretations of the rule allow Goulamirian and Egorov to make this interesting bout and thus have activity at cruiserweight.

