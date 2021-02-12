March 5 in Kissimmee, March 12 in Plant City, March 19 in Tampa

Three weeks from today will mark the opening bell of what will be a stretch of consecutive shows in Central Florida promoted by Felix “Tutico” Zabala All Star Boxing, Inc. March 5th will be leading off with undefeated NABO jr welterweight champion, WBO #9 ranked Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (18-0-1 12 KOs) facing Mexican challenger Jesus Alberto “Barreterito” Beltran (17-3-2).

The co-feature of the night is a lightweight crossroads bout Mexico vs Puerto Rico as Salvador “Bufon” Briceno (17-6) from Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico faces Emmanuel “Tito” Morales (10-4) from Caguas, Puerto Rico in a 6 round affair.

Tickets for Alamo vs Beltran are now on sale at Osceola Heritage Park or by visiting Ticketmaster.com. The doors will be open to a 50% capacity with all safety measurements in place including temperature check, social distancing and required mask at all times.

The next show will be Friday March 12th at the White Sands KO Addiction center in Plant City, FL bought to you by All Star Boxing in association with ODDSOX promotion and Probox promotions. headlining the card is world ranked WBA#12 IBF#8 WBO#4 NABO champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (23-3-1) of Caguas, Puerto Rico against an opponent to be determined. The undercard is rounded off by brothers Marcus and Dominique Valle, Florida’s Brian Cannady amongst other local favorites.

The final show of the series will take place Friday March 19th at the Bryan Glazer JCC Center in Tampa, FL featuring plenty of local talented prospects, undefeated middleweight Conor Coyle (12-0), fan favorite Julio Solis (3-0) and pro debut Samuel Colon are some of the evening’s attractions. Tickets to both shows are available by visiting events. eventgroove.com/All-star-boxing-in-association-with-pro-box-47028 .

“We are happy to bring live audience back to our boxing shows in Central Florida ” stated Felix “Tutico” Zabala President of All Star Boxing “My first show in Kissimmee was 20 years ago and up to this date we have built a strong Puerto Rican fan base” Zabala added “Having 3 back to back shows at limited capacity will give all the fans in the region a chance to attend”

“The Magic” Alamo vs. “Barreterito” Beltran will air live Friday March 5th on Telemundo at 12AM/EST