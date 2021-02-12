Gary Lewis’ Signature Punch has announced a $29.99 pay-per-view stream for February 20 from the DoubleTree Miami Airport and Convention Center. Tickets to attend the massive 11-bout card start at $75.

The main event is a ten-rounder between unbeaten welterweight Harold “The King” Calderon (23-0, 16 KOs) and Jonathan Enez, (25-1, 14 KOs).

Unbeaten WBO #4, IBF #14 middleweight Kanat “Qazaq” Islam, (27-0-1, 21 KOs) meets Obadai “The Miracle” Sai, (35-3-1, 26 KOs) in the ten round co-feature.

In a six round super bantamweight fight, Kingdamon “Don’t Blink” Antoine (9-0, 7 KOs) faces Daniel Coronel (6-20-1, 2 KOs).

In a featherweight eight-rounder, Raul “El Cicion de Miami” Chirino, (16-13, 10 KOs) squares off against Julio “El Haconcito” Buitrago, (13-25, 3 KOs).

Heavyweight newcomers will see action in a four-rounder between Cortez Dunston, (1-0, 1 KO) and pro debuting Joseph Coats.

In a light heavyweight bout Gaspard Pierre, (1-0, 1 KO) will face an opponent to be announced.

In the featherweight division, Jayvon Garnett, (7-0, 5 KOs) clashes with Jonathan Lecanos Ramos, (18-28, 5 KOs) over six rounds.

In a six-round lightweight clash, Dimash ‘Lightning’ Niyazov, (13-1-3, 6 KOs) squares off against Jonathan Hernan ‘El Guapo’ Godoy, (5-7).

Over four rounds in the welterweight division, Bryce Henry, (1-0, 1 KO) faces Terry Roscoe, (1-1).

Scheduled for six rounds in the lightweight division, Chauncey Grace, (6-1, 4 KOs) clashes with Manuel Lara, (2-5).

Rounding out the card, Maliek Montgomery, (6-0, 6 KOs) battles Anthony Zender, (1-8-1) in a scheduled six-rounder.