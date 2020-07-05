WBA closing party By Boxing Bob Newman WBA commence it’s 99th convention – virtual edition, with a worldwide gala fiesta. Featuring a DJ who was playing festive Latin music, the closing party was joined by WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, modern legend Oscar de la Hoya, all-time legend Roberto Duran, (freshly discharged from the hospital after battling COVID-19), female champion Yessica Bopp, and the others from the WBA worldwide family. The countdown has begun for the WBA 100th convention in 2021, Moscow, Russia!

Ring Officials Seminar closes out WBA 99th Convention

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

