July 4, 2020
Boxing News

WBA closing party

Wba 99 Party01

By Boxing Bob Newman

WBA commence it’s 99th convention – virtual edition, with a worldwide gala fiesta. Featuring a DJ who was playing festive Latin music, the closing party was joined by WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, modern legend Oscar de la Hoya, all-time legend Roberto Duran, (freshly discharged from the hospital after battling COVID-19), female champion Yessica Bopp, and the others from the WBA worldwide family. The countdown has begun for the WBA 100th convention in 2021, Moscow, Russia!


Wba 99 Party02

Wba 99 Party03

Wba 99 Party04

Wba 99 Party05

