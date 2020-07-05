July 5, 2020
Boxing Results

Results from Mexico City

The super welterweight fight between former world title challenger Carlos “Chema” Ocampo and Jorge Luis “Chino” García was cancelled when Garcia’s trainer tested positive for Covid-19 before Saturday night’s card at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City.

In the main event, female champion Jackie “Princesa Azteca” Nava (36-4-4, 16 KOs) unanimously outscored Estrella “Chacala” Valverde (18-7-2, 3 KOs) over ten in a super bantamweight fight. Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 100-90, 100-90, 100-90, 100-91, 100-91. Seven judges scored the bout remotely.

Super featherweight Mauricio “Bronco” Lara (19-2, 13 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Alejandro “Pistón” Palmero (12-6-1, 6 KOs). Time was 2:54.

Unbeaten featherweight Irving Turrubiates (23-0, 19 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Héctor “Ratón” Colín (10-13, 8 KOs). Official time was 1:57. Both fighters were down in an exciting fight.

Super flyweight Joel “Trino” Córdova (12-4-2, 2 KOs) ouscored Martín Tecuapetla (15-13-4, 10 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 77-75, 77-75, 79-74.

