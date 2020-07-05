The super welterweight fight between former world title challenger Carlos “Chema” Ocampo and Jorge Luis “Chino” García was cancelled when Garcia’s trainer tested positive for Covid-19 before Saturday night’s card at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City.

In the main event, female champion Jackie “Princesa Azteca” Nava (36-4-4, 16 KOs) unanimously outscored Estrella “Chacala” Valverde (18-7-2, 3 KOs) over ten in a super bantamweight fight. Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 100-90, 100-90, 100-90, 100-91, 100-91. Seven judges scored the bout remotely.

Super featherweight Mauricio “Bronco” Lara (19-2, 13 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Alejandro “Pistón” Palmero (12-6-1, 6 KOs). Time was 2:54.

Unbeaten featherweight Irving Turrubiates (23-0, 19 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Héctor “Ratón” Colín (10-13, 8 KOs). Official time was 1:57. Both fighters were down in an exciting fight.

Super flyweight Joel “Trino” Córdova (12-4-2, 2 KOs) ouscored Martín Tecuapetla (15-13-4, 10 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 77-75, 77-75, 79-74.