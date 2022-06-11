In a war, unbeaten WBA light flyweight super champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (16-0, 11 KOs) successfully defended his title against WBA regular champion Esteban Bermudez (14-4-2, 10 KOs) with an eighth round TKO on Saturday night at Dome Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico. Kyoguchi busted up Bermudez, but Bermudez showed tremendous heart and kept coming. Kyoguchi was deducted a point by referee Roberto Ramirez Jr. after a head clash in round six. By round seven, Bermudez’ face was a bloody mask. Kyoguchi was deducted another point for hitting behind the head. On the verge of a possible disqualification, Kyoguchi came out with a savage attack in round eight and forced a referee’s stoppage. Time was :24.

“I have always wanted to fight in Mexico with the great fans here and I am so glad that I did,” said Kyoguchi. “It’s a great win and I am ready for the next step. There are many other champions in the division, and I want to fight them.

“The Mexican fans love boxing – it was a tough atmosphere, but I loved it and I want to thank them for coming tonight and for their support, and for the fans in Japan too.

“I thanked him for the great fight that we put on and was sorry for the points deductions. I thought that they were a bit strict, but they gave him damage, so I was sorry for that.”

With the win, Kyoguchi becomes the WBA’s only 108-pound world champion, in line with the WBA’s world title reduction plan which has been progressing since it began in August 2021.