Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

2020 Olympic Super Heavyweight Gold medal winner Bakhodir Jalolov looked to make it 11 for 11 with 11 KOs against gritty Belgian (by way of Democratic Republic of the Congo) Jack Mulowayi.

The bout was an ugly affair for much of the going. A point was taken away from Jalolov in the fourth for excessive holding when ref Benjy Esteves could not break the two. As the bell rang ending the sixth, Jalolov landed a big right, dropping Mulowayi along the ropes. It looked as if the KO streak would continue. Then, Mulowayi appeared the spoiler and frustrated Jalolov to survive the seventh. Midway through the eighth and final round a titanic left crushed Big Jack and down he went, head crashing loudly to the canvas. Esteves waved off the count and summoned the ringside physicians. Mulowayi rose under his own power after a few scary minutes. The time was 1:20 of the eighth. Jalolov improves to 11-0, 11 KOs, while Mulowayi falls to 10-3-1, 5 KOs.

“I’m feeling really good about the performance,” said the 27-year-old Jalolov. “The opponent was at a really good level and a great fighter. He was a really tough, durable guy. I landed some big shots on him and he can take a punch.

“I thought I was going to stop him at the end of the sixth round when I dropped him, but the referee let him continue and the round was over. I thought that was the time. But I had to wait until the final round. I’m happy that I got the stoppage. I feel like I hurt him three or four times.”

