Super featherweight Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (32-1, 29 KOs) destroyed Jorge Castaneda (15-2, 11 KOs) in just 95 seconds of a clash for the WBC International title. Hernandez simply overpowered Castaneda, dropping him and then getting a referee’s stoppage with his followup barrage. The bout was the co-feature for the Kyoguchi-Bermudez clash at the Dome Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico.

WBA female super bantamweight champion Mayerlin Rivas (17-4-2, 11 KOs) successfully defended her world title against late sub Karina Fernandez (17-7-1, 3 KOs) by TKO at the start of round four. Rivas dropped Fernandez early, then broke Fernandez’ nose prompting a doctor’s stoppage.

6’4 super middleweight Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KOs) scored a four round TKO over Raul Ortega (10-3, 7 KOs). Pacheco dropped Ortega in rounds one and two, then got the win when Ortega was unable to come out for round five.

Bantamweight Jesus “Panterita” Martinez won his professional debut by four round unanimous decision against Daniel Nunez Gomez (1-2, 0 KOs) Scores were 40-35, 30-35, 40-36. Martinez dropped Nunez Gomez in round one.