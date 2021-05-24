World Boxing Association (WBA) light flyweight champion, Venezuelan Carlos Cañizales (22-0-1, 17KOs), arrived this Saturday in Mexico City, where he will defend his title on May 28th against local fighter Esteban Bermúdez (13-3-2, 9KOs).

Triple C, as the South American boxer is known, has not been in the ring for 2 years. However, he says that this will not be a problem when defending his title. “I’ve never been away from the gym, I’ve always been training and I’m not worried about that. I have always worked the same, I have been constant and I don’t think I will have problems because I have been active”, said the champion.

Cañizales is a man used to fighting in hostile scenarios. He did it in Japan twice, the first time against Ryoichi Taguchi in 2016, when he won the championship, and the second time in his first defense against Reiya Konisho. Subsequently he went to Malaysia, then China and, now, Mexico: “I like to fight outside my home, I like to put on a good show in every country I go and I’m not worried about fighting here in Mexico, because I’ve already done it in Asia and I’m not worried about doing it in my opponent’s home. I am 100% sure that the title will come back to Venezuela”, said CCC.

Carlos is confident in his chances of victory, but respects his opponent because he knows how tough Mexican fighters are. However, he has not seen Bermúdez’s fights and he let his corner be the one to draw the strategy for next May 28th.